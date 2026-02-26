Westpark Tollway Extension Opens First Segment Saturday in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The first 2-mile segment of the Westpark Tollway Extension project is set to open Saturday, Feb. 28, around noon, weather permitting.

Early Opening Brings Relief to FM 359/FM 1463

The partial opening will allow toll road users to bypass the traffic signal at FM 359/FM 1463, providing congestion relief at that busy intersection.

"This opening is well ahead of the contractual completion date of November 3, 2026," Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales said. "Many thanks to the contractor, Harper Brothers and their subcontractors, who have worked cooperatively to expedite this portion of the project for the benefit of Fort Bend County residents."

Four-Mile Extension to Reach Charger Way by August 2026

The full four-mile extension will stretch west to Charger Way in Fulshear, with the complete project expected to open in August 2026. Construction began in August 2025. The nearly $72 million project, managed by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority and Harper Brothers Construction, adds two lanes in each direction along FM 1093 without requiring additional right-of-way.

Booming Fulshear Growth Driving Need for Expanded Toll Road

The expansion is designed to reduce congestion and improve mobility in the rapidly growing Fulshear area, which has seen its population surge from 1,134 in 2010 to more than 42,000 in 2023.

Westpark Tollway Could Eventually Reach Simonton and Wallis

Future plans could extend the tollway even further west, potentially reaching Simonton and Wallis.