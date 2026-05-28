Two Major Mixed-Use Projects Proposed for Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) — Two ambitious mixed-use developments proposed near the heart of Fulshear could dramatically reshape the city’s commercial and civic landscape, but as of late May neither project has formally entered the city’s development-review process.

The projects — Fulshear Town Square and Fulshear Village — were presented to the Fulshear City Council in March by developer Joe Veytia of Town Square Development Advisors on behalf of landowner Fulshear Real Estate Partners. Together, the concepts envision hundreds of millions of dollars in new construction including restaurants, retail, apartments, entertainment venues, a hotel, office and medical space, a sportsplex, conference center and even a proposed new City Hall.

While both developments continue to generate public attention and discussion, they remain conceptual and have not yet been formally submitted for approval.

Fulshear Town Square Planned at FM 1093 and FM 359

The larger of the two proposals, Fulshear Town Square, would be built on 18.8 acres at the southeast corner of FM 1093 and Main Street/FM 359. The project has been described as a “Market Street-style” mixed-use destination similar in concept to developments seen in The Woodlands.

Plans presented publicly show approximately 480,000 square feet of development organized around a pedestrian-oriented plaza with structured parking, restaurants, retail and entertainment.

The proposal includes:

About 90,000 square feet of restaurant space

Approximately 85,000 square feet of retail

A 25,000-square-foot movie theater and entertainment complex

More than 52,000 square feet of medical and office space

A 46,000-square-foot conference center

A 76,000-square-foot indoor sportsplex

A rooftop “SkyPark” and farmers market

A fitness center and bowling venue

A proposed 180-room hotel anchoring the development

The developer has promoted the project as a response to one of the most common requests heard from residents: more restaurant and entertainment options in Fulshear.

Fulshear Village Would Bring Apartments, Retail and Potential New City Hall

The second proposal, Fulshear Village, is planned closer to the historic downtown core between Wallis and Main streets. Unlike Town Square, which is more heavily entertainment-focused, Village is envisioned as a mixed-use urban district combining residential, retail and civic space.

Plans presented in March included:

Ground-floor retail and restaurants

Office space

Four stories of apartments above street-level commercial uses

Approximately 300 market-rate apartment units

A proposed new City Hall

A relocated and expanded Frances Smart Park

The proposed relocation of Frances Smart Park has drawn significant public interest because the park sits within the historic core of Fulshear. According to the presentation, the relocated park would expand from roughly 0.8 acres to 1.2 acres and preserve several mature trees currently on the site.

Projects Remain in Pre-Application Phase

Despite the scale of the proposals and continued public discussion, city records show neither project has formally advanced into the development approval process.

No formal site plans, plats or zoning applications have been filed with the city as of mid-May 2026 according to "About Fulshear" author Robert Gordon who says no Town Square or Village items had appeared on Planning and Zoning Commission agendas for review.

Financing Proposal Drew Skepticism From Council Members

Much of the discussion surrounding the projects has centered not on the buildings themselves, but on a proposed financing structure tied to public facilities within the developments.

According to reports from the March council workshop, the proposal involved approximately $66 million in public infrastructure tied to facilities such as a sportsplex, conference center and City Hall using a long-term lease structure through Arizona-based Sustainability Partners.

Several council members expressed concerns about the long-term financial implications for the city, with questions raised about debt exposure and whether the city was prepared to participate in projects of that scale.

Mayor Don McCoy emerged as the strongest supporter of the proposal during the council discussion, urging members to think beyond the city’s current size and consider what kind of destination Fulshear could become in the future.

“What are we going to do? Just continue to have a Whataburger here and maybe something else downtown that isn’t in fruition right now, a coffee shop?”

McCoy argued the project could help keep entertainment and dining dollars inside Fulshear instead of residents routinely leaving the city for destinations such as LaCenterra and other regional retail centers. He also encouraged council members to independently research Sustainability Partners, saying he had spent significant time reviewing the company and pointing to its participation in large-scale infrastructure and electrification initiatives in Hawaii.

No vote was taken during the March presentation.

Fulshear’s Rapid Growth Is Driving Development Pressure

The proposals arrive as Fulshear continues to experience rapid residential and commercial growth. Several major retail and mixed-use developments are already underway or planned throughout the city, including Texas Heritage Marketplace, Founders Hill, Fulshear Central and The Commons at Cross Creek West.

Town Square and Village differ from many of those projects because they are being marketed not simply as shopping centers, but as destinations intended to shape the city’s civic identity and long-term urban character.

Whether residents and city leaders ultimately support that vision remains an open question.

For now, both developments remain proposals — highly visible ones — but proposals nonetheless.