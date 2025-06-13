Snakes and Gators: Fulshear Police Issue Safety Warning After Children Caught Bridge Jumping

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fulshear Police Department issued a public safety warning about dangerous bridge jumping incidents after reports of children leaping from bridges into the water below.

Bridge Jumping Incidents Reported at Skycreek Crossing

Fulshear police said children have been bridge jumping into the lake at Skycreek Crossing and Cross Creek Bend Lane in Cross Creek Ranch. The Fulshear Police Department outlined multiple safety hazards associated with the risky activity.

"We understand that kids will be kids, and with the Texas heat, it's tempting to cool off any way they can. But above all, we want them to be safe," police said in a social media post.

Water Quality Concerns and Chemical Contamination Risks

The Cross Creek Ranch lakes contain fertilizer runoff from surrounding landscaping that can damage skin and pose health risks to swimmers, police warned. Texas wildlife also poses a significant threat to anyone entering the water.

Dangerous Wildlife Including Water Moccasins and Alligators

"The lake is home to wildlife such as water moccasins and the occasional alligator," police said. "These animals can be unpredictable and may become aggressive, especially if startled by someone unexpectedly jumping into the water."

Trespassing Violations on Private MUD Property

The municipal utility district-owned lakes in Cross Creek Ranch are not designated for recreational swimming or bridge jumping activities. Police said entering the water constitutes trespassing on private property.

Hidden Underwater Hazards Pose Injury Risks

Bridge jumping dangers beneath the surface include rocks, sharp debris and sudden depth changes that increase serious injury risk in the Fort Bend County community lakes, according to the safety warning.

Parents Urged to Discuss Safety with Children

Fulshear police asked Cross Creek Ranch parents and guardians to discuss the bridge jumping dangers and legal implications with their children to prevent future incidents.

"Cross Creek Ranch is a wonderful community, and we all share a responsibility to keep it safe and respectful for everyone," the department said.