School of Rock Fulshear: New Music School Opening January 2026 for Kids and Adults

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A performance-based music school that teaches students to play in real rock bands will open in Fulshear in January.

Vince and Trazanna Moreno, along with their daughter Evelyn, announced they will open School of Rock Fulshear at 6511 Skyline Drive, at the intersection of Cross Creek Ranch Boulevard and FM 1093.

The school is in the final phase of interior construction and is targeting a late December build-out completion, with a public grand opening in January.

Family brings School of Rock experience to Fulshear music education

Vince Moreno, a drummer, served as a performance instructor and audio engineer at School of Rock Katy for three years.

Evelyn Moreno, a drummer and Techra Drumsticks endorsed artist, is the founder of the all-female rock band Garbage Girlfriend. She studied at School of Rock Katy for nine years.

Trazanna Moreno is a marketing and communications professional who will lead community engagement and growth for the new school.

"School of Rock made a huge impact on our family. It gave Evelyn technical music skills, a place to belong, and real stages to play on," said co-owner Trazanna Moreno. "Fulshear is growing fast, and we want to bring that same performance-based music education here, so children, teens, and adults can experience music lessons done differently, close to home."

New Fulshear music school features state-of-the-art facilities

School of Rock Fulshear will feature six individual lesson rooms, three drum lesson rooms, three large group rehearsal spaces, a state-of-the-art recording studio control room and a community lounge area.

"The exterior of the building is already complete, and we're in the home stretch on the inside," said general manager and co-owner Vince Moreno. "We're building this school specifically for music education, live performance, and community belonging, not basic lessons in a strip center. We want students to feel like they're part of something bigger the moment they walk in."

Guitar, drum, vocal lessons offered for all ages in Fulshear

School of Rock Fulshear will offer drum, guitar, bass guitar, keyboard and vocal lessons, along with age-appropriate programs including:

Little Wing (ages approximately 3-5): Early childhood music program using games, rhythm, movement and play.

Rookies (ages approximately 6-7): Introduction to instruments with hands-on exposure to guitar, bass, keys, drums and vocals.

Rock 101 (ages 8 and older beginners): Weekly individual lesson and group rehearsal that prepares students for full-band performance live on a local venue stage.

Performance Program (ages 8 and older): Weekly individual lesson and group rehearsal that leads to a live show at a local venue.

Adult Band (18 and older): For adults at all levels who want to play, perform and learn music.

The school will also offer summer camps and eventually songwriting and recording programs for advanced students.

"School of Rock teaches kids to rock on stage and in life," said instructor and co-owner Evelyn Moreno. "I started there, I built my confidence there, and I formed a real band because of it. I can't wait to see that happen for other kids in Fulshear and surrounding neighborhoods."

School of Rock Fulshear is accepting pre-enrollment. The school is hiring instructors and administrative personnel. Families can enroll by calling 832-810-1088 or emailing fulshear@schoolofrock.com.