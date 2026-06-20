Primrose Park Officially Opens New Ball Fields in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas — Fulshear officials and residents gathered June 13 to celebrate the official opening of the second phase of Primrose Park, unveiling four new baseball and softball fields designed to serve one of Texas' fastest-growing communities.

The celebration featured a ceremonial first pitch marking the completion of the nearly $5.5 million expansion, which had been postponed from its original May 9 opening because of weather and rain impacts.

New Amenities Added at Primrose Park

The second phase of Primrose Park, located at 7622 Dixon Road, includes four baseball and softball fields, sports lighting for all fields, a restroom and concession building, additional parking and required stormwater detention infrastructure.

The improvements build on the park's first phase, which brought walking trails and parking to the site.

Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy said city leaders wanted to invest in amenities that keep local families from traveling elsewhere for youth sports activities.

"I think youth sports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world ... and I was watching people leave Fulshear to go elsewhere to play sports, and I'm glad that we have this here right in our home," McCoy told the Community Impact.

× Expand City of Fulshear Primrose Park, 7622 Dixon Road, Fulshear.

Park's Growth Mirrors Fulshear's Growth

Primrose Park has steadily expanded over the past decade. The project began with a 10-acre donation from the Cornelius family in 2015, followed by a 15-acre land purchase in 2016 and a 1-acre dedication in 2019.

In May, the Fulshear City Council approved the purchase of an additional 4.14 acres from Living Word Lutheran Church for incorporation into Primrose Park and future public park development.

The city has budgeted nearly $17.7 million for the overall Primrose Park project, which includes design, construction and contingency costs spread across multiple phases.

More Amenities Planned

City officials envision Primrose Park as a regional destination for recreation and community gatherings. The park's third phase, expected to begin this summer, could include an amphitheater, an outdoor education pavilion, a food truck court and additional parking.

Meanwhile, the Fulshear City Council recently approved an agreement recognizing Fulshear Little League as the official sports association for baseball and softball programming at Primrose Park. League officials anticipate preseason activities beginning in mid-to-late July, followed by fall practices, a regular season and playoffs in November.

The opening of the ball fields marks another milestone in Fulshear's efforts to build public amenities that keep pace with its rapid growth and provide recreational opportunities closer to home for local families.