Pilot injured after plane crashes into home near Covey Trails Airstrip in Fulshear area

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A pilot suffered minor injuries Monday morning after a small airplane crashed into a home near the Covey Trails Airstrip, according to emergency officials. Covey Trails Airstrip is off FM 1093 at FM 359.

The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department said firefighters responded to the crash along with the Community Volunteer Fire Department, the Fort Bend County Hazardous Materials Team, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Bend County Constables Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Piper J3C-65. The agency said it crashed into a house at about 6:45 a.m. Monday. Only the pilot was aboard, and the FAA said it was not providing air traffic control services for the flight.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC13 Houston the pilot was transported to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash or whether anyone on the ground was injured.

According to the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, the aircraft came to rest against the home.

Covey Trails is a residential airpark

The crash occurred in Covey Trails, a private residential "fly-in" community where many homeowners keep aircraft in hangars attached to or adjacent to their homes.

Established in 1978, the community was designed for aviation enthusiasts and features a 3,350-foot grass runway. Residents can taxi their aircraft directly from their homes to the runway, making Covey Trails one of the region's residential airparks. According to the Covey Trails Civic Club, about 53 aircraft are based at the airstrip.

Unlike a traditional airport, homes in the neighborhood are built alongside taxiways that provide direct access to the runway.

× Expand Google Maps The Covey Trails airstrip is off FM 359 and FM 1093.

FAA investigating

The FAA said it will investigate the crash. The agency has not released the cause, and it was not immediately clear what led the aircraft to strike the home.

Covering Katy will update this story as additional information becomes available.