New fire station opens in Fulshear - following 'rollback of engine' into its new home

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Residents and local leaders gathered on Oct. 9 to celebrate the grand opening of a new fire station in Cross Creek Ranch.

The Fulshear Fire Station, located at 8825 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, is part of Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4. It is the only fire station within the city limits of Fulshear. Brandi Crone, the district’s public information officer, said the station spans approximately 11,300 square feet.

The ceremony included a traditional “rollback,” a longstanding ritual where firefighters ceremonially push the fire engine into the station’s bay, marking its official home.

Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy said additional fire stations are planned, including one in downtown Fulshear, to accommodate the area’s rapid growth. A groundbreaking ceremony for the downtown station was held last week at 30626 5th St., near the former headquarters of the volunteer fire department.

McCoy emphasized that district and city officials have proactively worked to keep up with the needs of Fulshear’s growing population.

“We have the means, equipment, talent, and personnel to move forward,” McCoy said.

The Fulshear Fire Department was established in 1963 following a fatal house fire, according to the district’s website. In 1975, it became known as the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department and later joined what is now Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4 in 1984.

Today, the district serves approximately 110,000 residents across a 106-square-mile area.