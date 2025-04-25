New CVS Pharmacy Coming to Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new CVS Pharmacy is coming to 6726 FM 359 in Fulshear, with construction set to begin in June.

The freestanding retail pharmacy will be about 15,000 square feet, at 6726 FM 359. The project is expected to be completed by February of 2026.

The new location is part of CVS Health's ongoing expansion in fast-growing Houston suburbs like Fulshear, which has seen its population increase significantly over the past decade.

CVS currently operates more than 9,000 pharmacy locations nationwide and offers prescription services, health clinics, and general merchandise. The company has been focusing on enhancing its healthcare services while maintaining convenient retail options.