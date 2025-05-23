Mountain Mike’s Pizza Grand Opening in Fulshear Offers Free Pizza, Family Fun

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the fastest-growing family-style pizza chains in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Fulshear with a family-friendly community event on Saturday, May 31.

Known for its crispy, curly pepperonis and dough made fresh daily, Mountain Mike’s is bringing great pizza and even greater vibes to Fulshear.

The grand opening celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 27117 Fulshear Bend Drive and is open to the public. The first 100 guests will receive a free mini pizza, with a choice of cheese or pepperoni, just for showing up early. The event will also feature:

A raffle to win free pizza for a year

Giveaways and branded swag

Games and fun activities for kids

Live music and entertainment

As part of its commitment to giving back, Mountain Mike’s Pizza will donate 20% of the day’s proceeds to the Fulshear Police Foundation, supporting local law enforcement through officer training, equipment upgrades, and community outreach programs.

“This grand opening is about more than just amazing pizza—it’s a way to celebrate the Fulshear community and show our appreciation for the people who make it special,” said a Mountain Mike’s spokesperson.

While the doors to Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fulshear are already open for regular business, the May 31 event marks the official grand opening and is expected to draw families and pizza lovers from across the region.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Mountain Mike’s experience, this event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy delicious food, family fun, and support a great cause. For more information or to view the menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.