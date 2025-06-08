Miller wins Fulshear City Council runoff election

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Camron Miller defeated E. Brown Otu in Saturday's runoff election for the at-large council seat on the Fulshear City Council.

Miller earned 739 votes, or 66% of the total, while Otu received 374 votes, or 34%.

"One key issue I'm focused on is our water pressure and quality, which has become a growing concern as our city rapidly expands," Miller told voters during the campaign. "I have a strong background in water systems, a commitment to science, and a data-driven approach to problem-solving. I'll work to identify the root causes, communicate the challenges clearly, and push for the right solutions to get it fixed."

The election results are unofficial pending canvassing.