Mayor McCoy to Deliver Fulshar State of the City Address at Chamber Event

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy will present the State of the City address at an upcoming Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce event focused on the city's growth strategies.

The luncheon, sponsored by Cross Creek Ranch and Cross Creek West, will be held Friday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.

As one of Fort Bend County's fastest-growing communities, Fulshear faces significant development pressures. McCoy is expected to discuss the city's approach to managing infrastructure needs, public safety initiatives and economic development plans.

"Fulshear's rapid expansion presents both opportunities and challenges that city leaders are addressing to maintain a high quality of life," a press release said.

The mayor will outline how the city is balancing growth with preserving the community's character while investing in critical infrastructure and public safety resources. His presentation will highlight recent commercial developments and quality-of-life improvements for residents.

Individual Fort Bend Chamber member Reservations are $50 and Non-Member Reservation are $60. For sponsorships or questions visit www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158.