Fulshear High School recovers after smelly water leak drenches classroom and floods floors

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The clean-up continues after a huge water leak sent students running from a classroom at Fulshear High School on Thursday morning. Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, prompting Lamar CISD to respond to reports of what appeared to be floating debris resembling feces on the ground.

According to a district statement, a water pipe burst affecting approximately 12 classrooms. The campus was briefly placed on hold as staff worked to contain the leak.

Lucas Smith, a junior at Fulshear High School, told ABC13 he was seated directly under the leak when it happened around 10 a.m. and managed to move just before the burst.

“The girl in front of me says, ‘What the heck?’ and she looks up. I look up. We see water kind of dripping from the ceiling. Next thing you know, five seconds later, water starts pouring even faster. So I grab my backpack, sprint out the door, leave my notebook and everything there. Then water just starts pouring out of the ceilings, and everybody’s just freaking out,” Smith said.

After leaving the classroom, Smith recorded what looked like floating debris on the ground and described a strong odor, comparing it to sewer water.

“It smelled like you drove past the Fulshear poop plant. Everyone who lives in Fulshear knows what that smell is, and it’s not pleasant at all,” he said.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over the incident, noting that friends of their child who were in affected classrooms were distressed and unable to leave right away.

ABC13 brought video of the leak to the school district for comment. A spokesperson clarified that the burst pipe carried only domestic water used for sinks and water fountains, not sewage. The spokesperson explained that the materials seen in the video, which some mistook for fecal matter, were likely insulation, ceiling tiles, or other construction debris that had disintegrated when wet. The district emphasized that they are addressing the situation thoroughly and ensuring the affected areas are safe and clean.

Below: See the ABC 13 story and the burst water pipe steaming water from the ceiling to the floor inside Fulshear High School. Click to expand it.