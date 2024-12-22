Luxury Wedding and Event Venue Opening in Simonton to Serve Houston Region

SIMONTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new high-end wedding and event venue promising modern luxury alongside natural bayou views will open in January in Simonton at 7920 FM 1489.

White Oaks on the Bayou, located near the growing Katy-Fulshear area, features floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple event spaces, and amenities aimed at both intimate ceremonies and large celebrations.

"White Oaks on the Bayou was created with today's couples in mind," said Shiraz Ghauri, owner and director of the venue. "We wanted to offer a space that feels luxurious but also flexible enough to let each couple's personality shine through. From the architecture to the amenities, every detail has been carefully considered."

The venue offers customizable packages including catering, floral design and event coordination. Facilities include on-site parking, dedicated spaces for wedding parties to prepare, and modern audiovisual systems.

"This isn't just a venue—it's an experience," Ghauri said. "We aim to create memories that last a lifetime, not only for the couples but also for their families and guests."

The venue will host an open house on Jan. 19, 2025, offering tours and special booking incentives. Couples can also arrange private tours through the venue's website.

White Oaks on the Bayou joins a growing wedding industry in the greater Houston area, where venue options range from historic downtown buildings to rural estates.

