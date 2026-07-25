Local husband-and wife team opens 16 Handles Frozen Yogurt and Soft Serve Shop in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A husband-and-wife team officially opened the first 16 Handles Frozen Yogurt and Soft Serve location in the Katy-Fulshear area at noon Saturday, bringing self-serve frozen yogurt, soft serve ice cream and vegan options to one of the region’s fastest-growing communities.

The 1,400-square-foot shop is located at 4906 FM 1463, Suite 400, in The Market at Cross Creek Ranch. The owners confirmed Saturday morning that the store would open at noon.

The business expects to employ about 18 people and celebrated its grand opening by offering the first 100 guests free frozen yogurt from noon to 5 p.m. Customers arriving after the first 100 receive 25% off their purchase throughout the remainder of the weekend.

A family business

Owners Daniel and Liat Lee said they chose Fulshear because of the area’s rapid growth and strong family atmosphere.

“We’ve lived in the area for years and wanted to bring something fun and family-friendly to the community,” the Lees said.

The shop features rotating frozen yogurt flavors, soft serve ice cream, vegan soft serve and an extensive toppings bar that allows customers to customize their desserts.

Why it is called 16 Handles

Founded in New York City in 2008, 16 Handles has expanded across multiple states while continuing to emphasize self-serve frozen yogurt, soft serve and a wide variety of toppings.

The company’s name comes from its original Manhattan store, which opened with 16 self-serve frozen yogurt dispensing handles — one for each flavor. While today’s locations offer a rotating selection of frozen yogurt, soft serve and vegan flavors that may vary by store, the company has retained the original name.

Earlier this year, the owners told What Now Houston they were excited to introduce the brand to Fulshear, saying they believed the city’s rapid growth and family-oriented atmosphere made it an ideal location for the concept.

Growing along the FM 1463 corridor

The new location adds another food and beverage option to the rapidly developing FM 1463 corridor, which has seen significant commercial and residential growth in recent years as Fulshear’s population has continued to expand.

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