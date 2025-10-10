Jordan High School Students Raise $28,000 to Help Underprivileged Youth in Houston

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three Jordan High School students have raised more than $28,000 through a community service project aimed at helping underprivileged youth in the Greater Houston Area.

Afreen Jahingir, Rithvika Kolli and Lekhana Kothuri launched Thrive4Youth in 2024 to address food insecurity and lack of resources among low-income children. The project has since expanded to include chapters in California and Illinois.

Addressing Food Insecurity in Houston Schools

The students were motivated by Houston Independent School District statistics showing more than 7,200 food-insecure students in the district. HISD reported that homeless students doubled from 1.9% in the 2013-14 school year to 3.8% in recent years.

"It is hard to believe that the students sitting next to you might be suffering from hunger simply because they do not have access to food," the students wrote in their project report. "Unfortunately, this is the reality for many youth residents of the Houston area."

Community Donations and Partnerships

Through restaurant fundraisers, donation drives and community events, Thrive4Youth collected 402 canned goods, 242 hygiene products, 277 books, 196 toys and more than 650 clothing items. The group also assembled 60 hygiene packages for children involved with Child Protective Services through Bear Source Houston. The project partnered with several organizations including KidsMeals, Arms of Hope, Houston Children's Charity and Two Sisters Helping Hands Inc.

In December, Thrive4Youth secured a $1,000 sponsorship from InfraTECH, a Houston engineering company, for a playground renovation project in a low-income neighborhood pending city approval.

Fundraising Events Support

Local Youth Events included door-to-door canvassing in Cross Creek Ranch, Pine Mill Ranch and Cinco Ranch neighborhoods, where volunteers visited more than 250 homes.

The group also hosted a pickleball tournament, cookie fundraisers and a piano fundraiser that raised $703 to purchase an instrument for refugee children. The project's largest fundraising effort came through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's student visionary program, where a team of 22 individuals raised $15,200 during a seven-week campaign.

Thrive4Youth promoted its mission through social media, gaining more than 1,300 followers on Instagram and creating a website at thrive4youth.godaddysites.com.

The students also collaborated with local businesses including Cheba Hut and Brusters Ice Cream for fundraising events.

Future Plans

The founders said they plan to continue the project and eventually establish it as a nonprofit organization.

"With continued coordination, determination, and dedication, this project plans to continue benefiting the Greater Houston area and the surrounding communities for many years to come," according to the project report.

For more information, visit the organization's website listed above, or follow @thrive.4.youth on Instagram.