Houston Developer Files Plans for 348-Unit Apartment Complex in Jordan Ranch

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy) — A Houston developer has filed plans with the State of Texas to build a $33 million, 348-unit apartment complex in Jordan Ranch, adding hundreds of new rental units to one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.

An affiliate of Houston-based Hunington Properties has filed plans for the project at 3700 Jordan Ranch Blvd.

Plans Call for 12 Apartment Buildings and Amenities

State filings show the development would encompass approximately 444,607 square feet and include 12 three-story apartment buildings and a standalone clubhouse on a 16.4-acre site.

Planned amenities include a resort-style pool and cabana area, an outdoor fitness space and a dog park.

State filings indicate construction could begin in September 2026 and be completed by March 2027, though those plans are preliminary and subject to change.

Apartment Project Planned in Jordan Ranch in Fulshear's ETJ

The proposed complex would be built at the northwest corner of Jordan Ranch Boulevard and Tamarron Parkway within Johnson Development Corp.'s 1,350-acre Jordan Ranch master-planned community, which lies just west of Katy in unincorporated Fort Bend County and within the City of Fulshear's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Fulshear's Rapid Growth Continues to Drive Housing Demand

The apartment project comes as Fulshear continues to experience explosive growth.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Fulshear ranked as the nation's second-fastest-growing community among cities and towns with populations of at least 20,000. The city's population surged by 21% in a single year, growing from 53,399 residents in July 2024 to an estimated 64,630 residents in July 2025.

Only the North Texas city of Celina posted a faster growth rate.

Texas dominated the Census Bureau's rankings, with seven cities placing among the nation's 15 fastest-growing communities.

Additional Residential Development on the Horizon

Additional residential development is already in the pipeline around Fulshear. Houston-based Hines is planning a 3,700-acre master-planned community east of the city, where homebuilding is expected to begin in 2027.

The proposed apartment complex would add another significant housing option in an area where rapid population growth continues to fuel demand for new homes and supporting development.