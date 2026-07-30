Heritage Bend takes shape as first neighborhood construction begins near Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Heritage Bend has reached a significant milestone as neighborhood construction begins within the nearly 3,000-acre master-planned community near Fulshear, marking the project's transition from large-scale infrastructure work to its first residential neighborhood.

Highland Homes recently broke ground on its 188-acre section of the development, where the builder plans to construct 554 homes. Company officials said work has progressed to the point where underground utilities and neighborhood streets can now being installed.

The milestone marks one of the first visible signs that Heritage Bend is moving beyond years of planning and site preparation toward becoming a major new residential community serving the Katy-Fulshear area.

Highland Homes launches first neighborhood

Highland Homes' neighborhood will include 554 homes, with the first phase consisting of 204 homesites on 50-, 60- and 70-foot lots.

"Work has been progressing steadily in Heritage Bend," Jeff Stinson, Highland Homes' senior vice president of land and strategic planning, said. "The major infrastructure work that Hines has been facilitating has reached a point that we can now begin installing underground utilities and paving roads in our portion of the community."

Highland Homes expects infrastructure work within its neighborhood to continue through the remainder of the year. The company said its first homesites are expected to be ready in early 2027, with home sales anticipated to begin around the same period.

The neighborhood will include trails, a pocket park and access to Heritage Bend's planned community amenities.

More than 7,000 homes planned

Global real estate investment manager Hines announced Heritage Bend in January 2025 after acquiring nearly 3,000 acres near Katy and Fulshear.

Plans call for more than 7,000 homes built by eight homebuilders: Toll Brothers, Perry Homes, Highland Homes, Village Builders by Lennar, Dream Finders Homes/Coventry Homes, Westin Homes, Newmark Homes and Beazer Homes.

"It's exciting to see Heritage Bend reach this point of development, with builders starting work on their individual neighborhoods," Rob Witte, senior managing director at Hines, said. "Highland Homes has a significant parcel in Heritage Bend and is well poised to bring their neighborhood to life."

Unlike many residential developments where builders purchase finished lots, Highland Homes is developing its own section of Heritage Bend before home construction begins, including installation of neighborhood streets and underground utilities.

× Expand Hines A ma of Heritage Bend near Fulshear.

Major amenities planned

Plans for Heritage Bend include a five-acre recreation center featuring a clubhouse, a resort-style water feature and a large playground.

The community also is planned to feature hiking and biking trails connecting neighborhoods through more than 800 acres of natural oxbow lakes, preserved greenspace and mature trees.

Hines also is extending Texas Heritage Parkway through the development as part of the community's long-term transportation network.

Why this matters

Neighborhood construction marks the point where Heritage Bend begins to take shape as a community rather than simply a large infrastructure project.

With plans for more than 7,000 homes, Heritage Bend will add substantial new residential development to the Katy-Fulshear area over the coming years. As additional neighborhoods are completed, the project is expected to become a major contributor to the area's continued growth.

Covering Katy Intelligence | Heritage Bend Project Tracker

Current Stage: Neighborhood infrastructure construction

Developer: Hines

Hines Location: Near Texas Heritage Parkway and FM 1093 west of Katy and near Fulshear

Near Texas Heritage Parkway and FM 1093 west of Katy and near Fulshear Size: Nearly 3,000 acres

Nearly 3,000 acres Planned Homes: More than 7,000

More than 7,000 Confirmed Builder Activity: Highland Homes has begun construction of its 188-acre neighborhood.

Highland Homes has begun construction of its 188-acre neighborhood. Current Milestone: Underground utilities and neighborhood streets are being installed.

Underground utilities and neighborhood streets are being installed. Next Expected Milestone: First homesites anticipated in early 2027.

Covering Katy News will continue following Heritage Bend as construction progresses and additional milestones are reached.

Editor's Note

Covering Katy News independently covers residential, commercial and infrastructure development throughout the Katy area. Developers, engineers, municipalities and public agencies wishing to share project updates, renderings or news releases for editorial consideration may email Dennis@CoveringKaty.com.

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