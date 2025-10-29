H-E-B Jordan Ranch store is now open

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Before sunrise in Fulshear, H-E-B opened its westernmost Houston-area today in the Jordan Ranch subdivision and residents had an opportunity to get their first look at the interior "modern prairie" style with wide aisles and natural lighting throughout the shopping area.

The 116,000-square-foot store is located at 29711 Jordan Crossing Blvd. at Texas Heritage Parkway.

"Opening our doors in this growing community is an honor and we look forward to providing our neighbors with convenient, close-to-home shopping experiences and solutions," said Juan Siso, Top Store Leader and 17-year H-E-B Partner.

Fresh Food Departments and Specialty Sections

The store features a walk-up seafood boil stand, a full-service pharmacy with drive-up spaces, 37 curbside pickup parking spaces and a fuel station with a car wash.

The bakery makes handmade artisan breads, cakes and warm tortillas daily. The deli department has a charcuterie island and cheese selection.

Sushiya offers handmade sushi made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls and teriyaki. H-E-B Meal Simple provides meals prepared in store.

The meat market offers Prime, natural and organic meats, Wagyu and fully cooked options. The produce section features organic and Texas-grown selections.

The store includes a Cooking Connection with live demonstrations, a craft beer and wine section with a sampling station, and a Blooms floral department with online ordering and delivery.

A strawberry stand in the bakery department serves Belgian ganache poured over fresh strawberries, available only at the Jordan Ranch location.

Employment and Company Information

H-E-B hired 470 employees for the Jordan Ranch location, most from the local area. The San Antonio-based company is the largest privately held employer in Texas.

H-E-B operates more than 455 stores in Texas and Mexico with annual sales exceeding $50 billion. The company employs more than 175,000 workers.