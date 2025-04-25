Georgia Ice Cream Shop to Open First Texas Location in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Scoops Ice Cream, a Georgia-based dessert chain, will open its first Texas location this summer in Fulshear near Cross Creek Ranch.

The 1,450-square-foot shop will be located at 6601 Skyline Drive, Suite 200, in Marcel Gardens Building D. Construction begins May 19, with an expected opening in late July 2025.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Susan Kirk, a former retail executive, Scoops has expanded to 16 locations throughout Georgia.

On the Menu

The shop will feature more than 30 homemade ice cream flavors, including traditional options and specialty creations like Cookie Monster and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle. Diet-friendly choices, including no-sugar-added and dairy-free options, will be available.

Beyond ice cream, the store will offer a bulk candy selection, hand-dipped chocolates, decorated caramel apples and gift items.

The family-friendly dessert shop will be minutes from Cross Creek Ranch in Fort Bend County, offering Fulshear residents a new premium dessert destination.

About Scoops Ice Cream

Scoops Ice Cream began in Madison, Georgia, where founder Susan Kirk noticed the charming small town lacked an ice cream shop. Now expanding to Fulshear, Texas, Scoops brings its signature homemade ice cream and candy selection to the growing Houston suburb.