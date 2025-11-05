Fulshear woman gets 10 years for stealing more than $200,000 from elderly father-in-law

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Fulshear woman will spend a decade in prison after a jury convicted her of stealing more than $200,000 from her elderly father-in-law while he battled a serious medical condition.

Rebecca Lynn Simmons was convicted on Oct. 21, 2025, of theft from the elderly and exploitation of the elderly. The 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $124,000 in restitution on the maximum probation term of 10 years.

Financial abuse drained elderly victim's savings

Simmons stole from her 75-year-old father-in-law while he received treatment for a serious medical condition, according to Chief Economic Crimes prosecutor Tiffany Johnson. She used her access to his accounts to pay her bills, draining his savings until he was nearly destitute.

The defendant claimed she had an agreement with the victim to use his money for a house they owned, but her story fell apart after his death.

Granddaughter discovered ongoing theft

After Simmons cut her father-in-law off from his grandkids, one of his granddaughters checked his accounts and immediately found that the defendant had been transferring money from his accounts over a long period of time.

"These crimes tear families apart and I'm glad that we were able to seek justice on behalf of the victim and his family," said Johnson. "We hope by recovering restitution, that the victim can be restored and live a comfortable life."

District attorney praises jury verdict

"Sometimes the worst betrayal is by people we blindly trust," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "The defendant took advantage of a vulnerable family member, and she is being held accountable. Thank you to the jury of Fort Bend citizens who made that possible."

Simmons was tried by prosecutors Tiffany Johnson and Samantha Broyles in the 240th District Court before Presiding Judge Surendran Pattel. Theft in this case is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and exploitation of the elderly is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years.