Fulshear Voters to Decide Council Races, $13.5 Million Park Bonds in May Election

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Ten candidates are competing for Fulshear City Council positions as early voting is underway. Residents of the rapidly growing Fort Bend County city are also deciding on $13.5 million in park bond proposals in the May 3 election, while the community confronts ongoing infrastructure challenges.

The election comes as Fulshear faces significant growth management challenges. In his recent state of the city address, Mayor Don McCoy, who was elected in 2024, discussed strategies to address the city's rapid expansion while maintaining quality of life for residents.

Council At Large

Six candidates — John Bastawrous, Randy Connor, Corey Jannise, E. Brown Otu, Camron K. Miller and Bonnie Tyler Buell — are vying for the Council At-Large position as incumbent Kent Pool reaches his term limit.

Randy Connor, who retired after 47 years in the oil and gas industry, has highlighted sustainable development as his primary concern. His candidacy began after experiencing water pressure issues in his home, which led him to launch a petition for a building permit moratorium that gained media attention.

"Working with city leaders deepened my interest in local government," Connor states on his campaign website. His platform focuses on ensuring sustainable development that aligns with the city's infrastructure capabilities and enhancing public safety.

E. Brown Otu, works as a project manager and scrum master. Otu, is campaigning on enhancing family safety, supporting local businesses, and investing in the future of Fulshear's children.

Camron K. Miller serves on the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Subsidence District representing Fulshear. When asked about his priority if elected, Miller said he wants to make Fulshear a place "where you can live, work and play—all within the city limits." He identifies mobility and infrastructure as the most pressing local concerns.

"Currently, it is a challenge to get to/from Fulshear and the surrounding areas," Miller said in response to a Community Impact questionnaire. "In order to avoid these issues going forward, we need to be proactive to enhance our infrastructure before future development."

Corey Jannise, who brings more than 20 years of experience as a firefighter/paramedic and serves as a board member of the Sugar Land Professional Fire Fighters Association, wants to expand his commitment to public service through the council seat.

"As someone who has devoted their life to a career of public service, I wanted to expand that commitment to Fulshear," Jannise said. "I want to help the community grow responsibly, while still maintaining the historical charm of Fulshear."

Like Miller, Jannise also identified mobility and infrastructure as pressing concerns. He advocates for proactive infrastructure improvements ahead of further development and emphasizes the importance of park resources for residents.

Bonnie Tyler Buell brings 12 years of experience as a municipal utility district director and two years on Fulshear's Economic Development Corporation. According to her questionnaire responses, her top priorities include "boosting Fulshear's economic growth with diverse businesses to enhance property values and increase tax revenue, while strengthening family-friendly spaces like parks and safe, walkable areas."

John Bastawrous rounds out the field of candidates but information on his campaign was not readily available and he did not respond to the survey referenced above.

District 4

Sunny Adeola, Richard Russell and Brice Stanford compete for the District 4 seat being vacated by termed-out council member Joel Patterson, while Sarah B. Johnson and Abhi Utturkar run unopposed in Districts 1 and 5, respectively.

Sunny Adeola is a technical professional with experience at Microsoft, Rackspace, and Intel. Adeola aims to bring technical expertise to address growth challenges with innovative solutions. His top priority is optimizing infrastructure (roads, water, utilities) to support Fulshear's rapid growth. He identifies traffic congestion as the most pressing issue and plans to implement data-driven road upgrades and smart traffic systems. For parks, he would advocate for expanded funding and maintenance using technology.

Richard Russell, a global supply and inventory manager also serves as treasurer for Randle Elementary PTA. Russell wants to balance growth while preserving Fulshear's small-town feel. His top priorities are improving roads, supporting schools, and ensuring police and fire services keep pace with growth. He sees the city's rapid growth causing traffic congestion, road deterioration, and increasing demands on utilities and public services as the most pressing issues. For parks, Russell emphasizes smart planning and responsible leadership.

Brice Stanford is a civil engineer who says he's working on hundreds of developments in the greater Houston area and can be the intermediary between the residents of Fulshear and prospective developers. He says he understanding the needs of both parties and can keep the community thriving. He says he wants to make Fulshear the best place to raise a family in Texas.

All candidates are running for the position being vacated by Joel Patterson, who has reached his term limit after serving since May 2018.

Parks Bond Questions

Voters will simultaneously decide on two park-related bond propositions totaling $13.5 million.

Proposition A seeks $10.75 million to fund Phase III of Primrose Park development. The plan includes construction of an amphitheater for community events, additional walking trails, expanded parking facilities, and various public-use enhancements. The project represents the final phase in the park's master plan.

Proposition B requests $2.75 million for future parkland acquisition. City officials say this funding would allow Fulshear to purchase strategic parcels for future park development in line with the city's 2022 Parks and Pathways Master Plan, addressing the current parkland deficit. According to city assessments, Fulshear currently maintains only 55 acres of parkland, placing it behind comparable Texas cities of similar size.

Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 29. Eligible residents have until April 3 to register to vote for this election.

Polling locations include the Fort Bend ESD No. 4 Administrative Building Training Room at 33301 FM 1093 Road and the Fulshear Branch Library Meeting Room at 6350 GM Library Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.