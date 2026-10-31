Fulshear Town Square proposal raises questions about conference center demand, public costs

FULSHEAR, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A proposed $520 million development featuring a hotel, conference center, sports complex, restaurants and shopping could create a major new destination in Fulshear. But city leaders are questioning whether the largest facilities would attract enough business and how much public financing would be needed.

During an Oct. 20 City Council presentation, members expressed interest in the proposed Fulshear Town Square development along FM 1093, near property planned for a future H-E-B grocery store.

"My biggest fear is a big empty conference center that's not used and a sports complex that's not used," Council Member Cameron Miller said.

City Manager Zach Goodlander said the city still lacks important information needed to evaluate the proposal.

"The staff did not put this on the agenda because there was a lot of detail lacking," Goodlander said. "I think a lot more detail would be necessary, particularly in the financial realm."

What developers want to build

Developer 1093 FTS LLC is proposing a mixed-use destination on approximately 18.7 acres, featuring a 171-room hotel, conference center, sports complex, fitness facilities, restaurants, retail shops, a public market and medical offices.

A separate but related development would bring apartments and ground-floor retail space to approximately 4.7 acres near FM 359 and Huggins Drive.

The project could give Fulshear residents more places to shop, dine, exercise and gather without traveling to other parts of the Houston area.

"We want a destination for people to come, congregate, see their neighbors, share a meal, share a coffee, whatever, share some sort of entertainment," Miller said.

But council members questioned whether there is sufficient demand for the proposed conference center and sports facilities.

Miller asked for data showing occupancy and demand at comparable hotels, conference centers and sports facilities.

Council Member Omar Penya questioned whether the development could proceed without a conference center.

"Do we want a conference center there? Is it a no-go without a conference center?" Penya asked.

Katy Boardwalk offers a cautionary example

The questions come as neighboring Katy continues working toward a hotel and conference center at the Katy Boardwalk District, south of Katy Mills Mall.

Announced in 2015, the project envisioned a 300-room hotel, approximately 43,000-square-foot conference center, restaurants, shopping and recreational amenities surrounding a lake.

The hotel and conference center were originally expected to open in 2021, with later projections pushing completion to 2024.

Neither target was met.

Although the lake, trails and portions of the residential development have been completed, the hotel and conference center remained unbuilt as of July 2026. Financing has been among the challenges.

Katy's experience does not mean Fulshear would encounter similar difficulties, but it illustrates the challenges of delivering a hotel and conference center even in a growing community.

Financial questions remain unanswered

The Fulshear proposal calls for using public financing arrangements to help pay for the conference center, sports complex and other improvements.

Goodlander questioned how much public revenue would be involved, how long the financing arrangements would last and whether the city could face ongoing operating liabilities.

City staff also identified unresolved questions about ownership, maintenance costs and potential financial obligations.

Staff recommended against approving the proposed agreement until those issues were addressed.

Council Member Randy Connor emphasized the importance of ensuring the development succeeds.

"The last thing we want to do is drive down Service Road and look at all the vacant buildings," Connor said.

What happens next?

Mayor Don McCoy emphasized that the presentation was intended to introduce the concept, not approve the project or its financing.

"There's too many things that need to be done and deciphered and fixed," McCoy said.

Near the conclusion of the discussion, McCoy reiterated the project's preliminary status.

"This is just a concept," he said.

No development agreement or financing package was approved.

For Fulshear residents, the proposal offers the possibility of a major new shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Whether the conference center and sports complex become part of that development will depend on further review of market demand, financial details and the city's potential obligations.