Fulshear Town Square proposal outlines $520 million investment, special financing plan

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A developer is proposing a $520 million investment that would transform part of downtown Fulshear into a destination featuring a sports complex, conference center, hotel, restaurants and shops.

The proposed Fulshear Town Square would be built along FM 1093 near Fulshear Trace, adjacent to property planned for a new H-E-B grocery store.

Joe Veytia of Town Square Development Advisors presented the proposal to Fulshear City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 20, along with plans for a separate but related apartment and retail development called Fulshear Village Luxury Lofts.

The developer wants to use tax revenue generated by the two projects to help finance infrastructure and public facilities, including a special district property tax imposed on participating properties.

"We're not here to raise anybody's property taxes on anyone else's property except our own," Veytia told council.

Mayor Don McCoy emphasized that council was reviewing the concept, not approving the proposed development agreement. No action was taken.

A new destination for downtown Fulshear

Fulshear Town Square would feature a sports and events complex, a 45,000-square-foot conference center, hotel, restaurants, retail shops, medical offices, a public market and parking facilities.

The sports complex would host youth athletic competitions, with an emphasis on girls' and women's sports, along with conventions, entertainment and other events.

"Our goal is to create a downtown district for Fulshear that residents can enjoy," Veytia said. "It attracts quality employers and visitors, supports local businesses, and creates amenities that currently do not exist in our city."

Veytia identified Norris Conference Centers as the proposed conference center operator. The development would also introduce a hotel to Fulshear, which currently has none.

The related Fulshear Village Luxury Lofts project would combine apartments with ground-floor retail and restaurant space along FM 359 between Wallis Street and Main Street, immediately south of Frances Smart Park.

Although the projects occupy separate properties, Veytia wants both included in the same special district financing arrangement.

× 1 of 3 Expand Johnson Design Group An architectural rendering shows the proposed Fulshear Town Square development, featuring a hotel, public market, restaurants, retail space and a sports complex. × 2 of 3 Expand Johnson Design Group An architectural rendering of the proposed Mixed Use Lofts Concept Plan shows a multistory residential development with ground-floor commercial space and rooftop parking. × 3 of 3 Expand Johnson Design Group An architectural rendering shows the proposed Fulshear Town Square development, featuring a hotel, public market, restaurants, retail space and a sports complex. Prev Next

Developer proposes financing through new tax revenue

Veytia said the two properties currently generate less than $5,000 annually in city property taxes. Under his proposal, that amount would increase to approximately $500,000, with additional revenue helping finance public improvements.

"Currently today, the city receives less than $5,000 worth of taxes on both of these properties and the proposal is that we take it up to a half a million because we understand the city could use the money right now," Veytia said.

The developer wants to use Fulshear's existing municipal management district, with boundaries adjusted to include the two developments, to impose a special property tax of up to $1.41 per $100 of taxable value.

"We would like to have permission to self-impose a property tax to as high as a $1.41. Probably won't need that much," Veytia said.

He explained that the proposed tax would help repay improvements, potentially over a period of up to 30 years, with the city receiving the full property tax revenue once the financing obligations are satisfied.

The proposal also calls for a tax increment reinvestment zone and an economic development agreement that could direct portions of future property, sales and hotel occupancy tax revenue generated by the projects toward eligible improvements.

Fulshear currently collects no hotel occupancy tax revenue because it has no hotels. The proposed hotel would create a new source of that revenue.

Veytia said the developer would assume responsibility for operating and maintaining the sports and conference facilities and proposed financing arrangements intended to protect the city's credit.

The agreements would still involve public tax revenue that otherwise could be available for other authorized city purposes. Their financial and legal terms have not been approved.

Questions remain about downtown development

Council members raised questions about financing, traffic, drainage and whether the proposed facilities would attract sufficient demand.

McCoy emphasized that additional work was needed before council could consider an agreement.

"There's too many things that need to be done and deciphered and fixed," McCoy said.

During public comments, resident Bill Clifford urged council to take a broader approach to downtown planning rather than evaluating individual development proposals without a coordinated vision.

"The agreement sure seems like it's a win for the property owner and a loss for the residents of Fulshear," Clifford said. "We're at a point where there's nothing in concrete for any of these parcels and there's still time for City Council to take a leadership position and bring together all of those property owners along with stakeholders representing Fulshear residents and city planning, engineering, and finance staff to create a unified development concept for these parcels."

The developer and city staff must address the outstanding financial, legal and planning questions before the proposal can advance. No construction schedule or financing agreement has been approved.