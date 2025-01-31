Fulshear, named America's Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburb

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A new study has named Fulshear, the fastest-growing affluent suburb in the United States, marking unprecedented growth west of Houston.

According to GoBankingRates' "30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America" report for 2025, Fulshear's population surged 237% over five years, reaching 42,616 residents. The study analyzed population changes from 2018 to 2023 in metropolitan areas with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

The suburb, situated 34 miles west of downtown Houston, boasts a median household income of $178,398 and average home values of $521,157.

"The old adage that everything is bigger in Texas is true, considering the number of Lone Star State suburbs that are quickly growing in population and overall wealth," the report's author wrote.

Texas dominated the top rankings, with Dallas-area suburbs Celina and Prosper taking second and third places respectively. Celina's population grew 190% to 43,317 residents, while Prosper expanded 81% to 41,660 residents.

Other Texas cities in the report include Flower Mound (19th), Southlake (27th), University Park (28th) and Colleyville (29th).

The study considered factors including median household income, average home value and livability scores. Fulshear, which ranked as America's second-fastest-growing city in 2023, has seen significant apartment development in 2024 and has attracted established Houston businesses, including a popular Tex-Mex restaurant.

The top five fastest-growing wealthy suburbs are Fulshear, Celina, Texas; Prosper, Texas; Erie, Colorado; and Clarksburg, Maryland.