Fulshear Growth Surges: Mayor McCoy Outlines Vision for one of America's Fastest-Growing City

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Mayor Don McCoy delivered his State of the City address Friday afternoon, highlighting Fulshear's unprecedented growth, enhanced police services, and strategic infrastructure developments while emphasizing the city's commitment to preserving its unique small-town character amid rapid expansion.

The meeting began with city council member Patrick Powers singing the national anthem, ending with a big roar of support from those in attendance.

McCoy, who has served as mayor for 10 months, proudly noted that Fulshear now holds the distinction of being one of America's fastest-growing communies, presenting both "challenges and opportunities" for the burgeoning Houston suburb.

He emphasized improved customer service as a cornerstone achievement, pointing to significant enhancements in city hall operations - such as having an empoyee answer the phones at city hall rather than a computer system.

"We do have live people answering the phone at city hall right now. They are covering over 6 to 7,000 calls every single month. Live and in person," McCoy stated, adding that he personally took shifts answering calls during the transition period.

Strategic Growth and Business Development

The mayor highlighted Fulshear's unique position to shape its commercial future deliberately rather than reactively.

"We have the unique ability to choose who we want to play with and who we want to come to our town," McCoy said. "Not just anything, not just a standard, but something really cool and really unique."

Financial Stability and Transparency

Underscoring the city's strong fiscal foundation, McCoy pointed to Fulshear's remarkably low tax rate—approximately $0.16 per $100 valuation, one of the lowest in Fort Bend County.

"We are recognized with budget awards reflecting our commitment to transparency," he noted.

The mayor detailed various transparency initiatives implemented during his administration, including an accessible budget platform and expanded civic engagement programs.

"Transparency is a top priority for us, and we are ensuring our residents have access to key projects and complete access to our budgets and initiatives," McCoy said. "We have expanded our public communications efforts. We have a city manager's newsletter which is absolutely great that lets residents know what's been going on for the past month."

Enhanced Public Safety Despite Rapid Population Growth

Public safety achievements featured prominently in the address, with McCoy noting improved police response times—from 5.38 minutes to 4.6 minutes—despite Fulshear's population now exceeding 40,000 residents.

"I believe every officer we have in our police department meets the highest standards, and I can't applaud them enough," he stated, while acknowledging ongoing recruitment challenges with the department currently about eight officers short. McCoy added that the city offers to cover training costs for qualified candidates.

Infrastructure Development and Commercial Growth

Infrastructure improvements dominated much of the address, with McCoy outlining several critical water and wastewater projects, including an elevated storage tank expected to become operational in April.

Regarding highly anticipated commercial developments, McCoy stated, "HEB is coming up the road at Jordan Ranch. Fulshear Junction is expected to start construction later this year."

Fulshear Junction will feature 251 single-family homes across 100 acres, alongside five commercial and mixed-use areas totaling 21.21 acres. These spaces will house shops, restaurants, offices, and a childcare facility, complemented by parks and recreational areas.

The development will be near the Polo Ranch subdivision, located north of FM 1093 and west of Wallis Street.

Ongoing Challenges

McCoy expressed frustration regarding the inadequate size of Fulshear's post office facility hoping for congressional replacing the facility with a larger sized building.

"We are sorting the mail on the ground outside on rainy concrete," he said.

FM 1463

On the topic of Highway 1463 construction—a critical transportation artery for the growing city—McCoy reported meaningful progress following meetings with state transportation officials in Austin.

"That very next Monday, there was a lot of (construction) activity on 1463," he noted.

Community Engagement and Future Vision

The mayor concluded by encouraging residents to actively participate in shaping Fulshear's future through innovative ideas and civic engagement.

"Don't be scared to share your ideas. Maybe some little part of that is something that can be the next biggest thing," McCoy said.

The program was presented by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and was held in the Forum Room at Texas Safari Ranch in Richmond.