Fulshear Simonton Fire Department sales tax proposal fails for second consecutive year

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear Simonton Fire Department's proposal to collect sales tax was rejected by voters according to unofficial results from Fort Bend County.

The measure received 3,947 votes in favor and 6,181 votes against.

What the funding would have supported

District officials said the funding would have assisted with operational costs including staff salaries, new stations and a training complex featuring an aquatic facility, storage facility and mechanical bay for vehicle repairs.

The proposed tax would have collected up to 2% in certain areas of the district where the combined sales tax rate did not exceed the state's maximum of 8.25%.

Opposition to fire department sales taxes

Some voted against the measure because they oppose new taxes, but there are other reasons people vote no as well. There are critics of fire departments collecting sales taxes dedicated only to them. They argue the revenue should be available for multiple purposes including law enforcement, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure projects, rather than being dedicated solely to fire and emergency services.

Opponents point to the $104 million swift-water training facility being built by the Community Volunteer Fire Department as an example of how sales tax dollars can generate excess revenue that funds large projects they consider wants rather than needs. They argue such excess revenues could be better allocated to other community priorities.

Also Read: Work begins on Community Volunteer Fire Department's Flood Rescue Training Facility in North Fort Bend County

About the fire department

Fort Bend County Emergency Service District No. 4, which operates as Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, serves 106 square miles across northwestern Fort Bend County, including Fulshear, Simonton and Weston Lakes.

Recent election history

This marks the second consecutive year voters have rejected a sales tax request from the district. A similar measure failed in November 2024.

In contrast, voters in the Cinco Ranch area approved a sales tax proposition in May 2024 from Willowfork Fire Department, also known as Fort Bend County ESD No. 2.