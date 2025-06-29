Fulshear Simonton Fire Department names deputy communications chief

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Jason Tharp has been named deputy chief of communications for the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department.

Tharp brings nearly 20 years of fire service experience to the role. As battalion chief of community risk reduction and public information officer at Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48, he launched virtual home safety surveys during the pandemic and participated in the National Fire Protection Association's Community Risk Assessment pilot program.

He also served as district chief at Eastex Fire Department, where he directed operational strategies and improved emergency response protocols.

Tharp holds a bachelor's degree in fire and emergency service administration from Texas A&M University at San Antonio. He completed the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer program at Texas A&M TEEX and the Mays Business School, and graduated from the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy.

His certifications include Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Structural Firefighter, Master Instructor, Fire Officer IV, Incident Safety Officer, Wildland Firefighter, Advanced Fire Investigator and Fire and Life Safety Educator II.

The appointment follows Doug Boeker's hiring as fire chief. Next month, the department will break ground on Station 6, the first of three stations planned over the next three years as Fulshear continues rapid growth.