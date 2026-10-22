Fulshear-Simonton FD breaks ground on new fire station in downtown Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear-Simonton Fire Department has broken ground on a new fire station in downtown Fulshear, marking another step toward expanding emergency services as the community continues to grow.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Station 5 was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 30610 Fifth St., where a two-story, approximately 10,600-square-foot fire station will be constructed on a 2.5-acre site.

The new facility will feature two apparatus bays for emergency vehicles and living accommodations for up to eight firefighters.

The project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2027.

The Fulshear-Simonton Fire Department, which serves communities within Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4, celebrated the groundbreaking with local officials and community members.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for the groundbreaking ceremony of our future Station 5 in downtown Fulshear!” the department said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re grateful for everyone who came out to celebrate this exciting milestone with us.”

The department said the project reflects its continued efforts to serve the area's growing population.

“This project represents another step forward in serving and protecting our growing communities, and we’re excited for what’s ahead!” the department said.

× 1 of 3 Expand Fulshear Simonton Fire Department A rendering of Station 5 which will open in 2027 in Fulshear. × 2 of 3 Expand Commissioner Vincent Morales Office Fort Bend County ESD No. 4 Board President Tommy Kuykendall, left, listens as Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fulshear-Simonton Fire Department Station 5 in downtown Fulshear on Oct. 20, 2026. × 3 of 3 Expand Commissioner Vincent Morales Office A rendering displayed at the Oct. 20, 2026, groundbreaking ceremony shows the planned Fulshear-Simonton Fire Department Station 5 in downtown Fulshear. The two-story fire station will feature two apparatus bays and is expected to be completed in 2027. Prev Next

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales also welcomed the project, emphasizing the importance of supporting firefighters and emergency services.

“Our firefighters work hard every day to protect our families and communities, and it’s great to see continued investments in the people who keep us safe,” Morales said. “Congratulations to ESD 4 and everyone who is helping make this project possible!”

The new station is designed by PGAL, with Bass Construction Co. serving as the construction contractor.

As residential and commercial development continues across the Fulshear area, the new station will provide additional facilities for firefighters responding to emergencies in the growing community.

Station 5 is expected to open in 2027, following completion of construction.