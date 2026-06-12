Fulshear's Xscape Theatre closes as EVO Entertainment plans 70,000-square-foot bowling, arcade and movie venue

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) — The Xscape Theatre on FM 1093 has closed permanently, and its new owner plans to transform the site into a nearly 70,000-square-foot entertainment destination featuring bowling, arcade games, laser tag and a renovated premium cinema.

EVO Entertainment announced Wednesday it has acquired the property at 26616 FM 1093, with an opening planned for summer 2027. The Dallas-based company closed on the purchase of the 6.8-acre site June 8 after about two months of negotiations, founder and CEO Mitch Roberts told the Houston Business Journal. Xscape announced on social media the same day that the location had shut down permanently.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, Roberts said.

EVO Entertainment to add bowling, arcade games and laser tag in Fulshear

The project goes well beyond a renovation. EVO will reportedly demolish about half of the existing 55,000-square-foot building and construct 35,000 to 40,000 square feet of new, purpose-built family entertainment space.

Plans call for bowling lanes, more than 100 arcade games, a full-service restaurant and bar, private event spaces, laser tag, climbing walls, bumper cars and gravity ropes.

× Expand Google Xscape shut down permanently on June 8, 2026.

Fulshear movie theater to shrink from 12 screens to seven

About half of the venue will remain a movie theater, but with seven screens instead of the previous 12, according to the Journal. Two will be EVX premium-format auditoriums more than 70 feet wide, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology that the company says will deliver enhanced picture quality and immersive sound.

EVO Entertainment Depending Less on Movies

EVO now builds only mixed-entertainment centers rather than traditional movie theaters, a strategy Roberts told the Journal makes the business "less dependent on film and the content slate."

The closure and redevelopment come as rapid residential growth along the FM 1093 corridor continues to bring thousands of new families to Fulshear and surrounding Fort Bend County communities.

EVO Entertainment CEO says Fulshear venue builds on local legacy

"We are thrilled to bring EVO Entertainment to this vibrant and growing community," said Roberts. "This property has long served as a gathering place for local residents, and we are excited to expand upon that legacy while reimagining it for the next generation."

The venue is designed to serve family outings, date nights, birthday parties, corporate gatherings and community celebrations, the company said. Details about employment opportunities and grand opening events will be announced in the coming months.