Fulshear's next growth corridor takes shape around Texas Heritage Parkway

FULSHEAR, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Thousands of planned homes, new commercial development, expanding water and sewer infrastructure and future roadway connections are beginning to transform the area around Texas Heritage Parkway and FM 1093.

A review of Fulshear city records and previous Covering Katy News reporting shows development along and near the corridor moving beyond individual subdivisions and shopping centers into a larger pattern of residential, commercial and infrastructure growth.

One of the latest pieces is Belmont Estates, a planned large-lot residential development where city agreements already anticipate a future road extending east toward Texas Heritage Parkway.

But Belmont Estates is only one part of the growth taking shape in the area.

Fulshear Central is under construction between Bois d'Arc Lane and Texas Heritage Parkway. Farther south, Hines is developing Heritage Bend, a nearly 3,000-acre master-planned community in unincorporated Fort Bend County near Fulshear where more than 7,000 homes are planned. Hines also plans to extend Texas Heritage Parkway through the development.

The projects provide a clearer picture of where a significant portion of Fulshear-area growth is occurring — and the infrastructure being planned and built to accommodate it.

Belmont Estates plans look toward Texas Heritage Parkway

Belmont Estates Section 1 covers approximately 109 acres. The Fulshear City Council approved an amended plat for the development July 21 in a 6-0 vote, with Council Member Abhi Utturkar abstaining.

But earlier city records show planning for the development extends beyond the homes themselves.

A December 2025 amendment to a utility agreement involving the city, Fulshear Municipal Utility District No. 4 and Highten Development LLC changed plans for water and sewer infrastructure serving Belmont Estates.

The revised agreement calls for a 12-inch water line extending from Fulshear Lake Trace to the southern entrance of Belmont Estates at Bois d'Arc. City staff said the larger water line would increase the amount of water available to firefighters during a fire and improve the city's long-term water system operations.

The amendment also shortened the planned sewer line after engineers identified a more direct route for moving wastewater from the development into the city's sewer system.

The water line is to be completed before or at the same time as Phase II construction at Belmont Estates.

Another provision in the agreement provides a glimpse of how the city expects development beyond Belmont Estates to eventually connect.

City staff specifically referenced "planned development east of Belmont" and the extension of Texas Heritage Parkway south when explaining the need to anticipate an eventual roadway connection between Belmont Estates and Texas Heritage Parkway.

The agreement indicates an adjacent developer would eventually extend a roadway from Texas Heritage Parkway to the shared boundary with Belmont Estates. Once that road reaches the property line, the Belmont developer would complete the internal connection.

The records reviewed by Covering Katy News do not establish when that connection will be built.

Development already underway along the corridor

Other projects show development around Texas Heritage Parkway is already well underway.

Fulshear Central, a 125,000-square-foot mixed-use development, is under construction on the south side of FM 1093 between Bois d'Arc Lane and Texas Heritage Parkway. Plans include retail and office space, a boutique hotel and a connector road extending from FM 1093 to McKinnon Road.

When Covering Katy first reported on the project in April 2024, then-Mayor Aaron Groff said the city's attention was already turning toward the infrastructure needed to accommodate commercial development.

"Right now, the focus is on making sure we have the infrastructure to support that business when it gets here," Groff told Covering Katy.

Two years later, infrastructure remains a central issue as the city's population continues to climb.

Mayor Don McCoy addressed that challenge earlier this year in comments reported by the Houston Chronicle and subsequently cited by Covering Katy.

"It's rapid growth which brings a lot of responsibility — challenges to our infrastructure and mobility, water and public safety demands," McCoy said.

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More than 7,000 homes planned farther south

The scale of development becomes considerably larger farther south along Texas Heritage Parkway.

Hines announced in January 2025 that it had acquired nearly 3,000 acres at the Westpark Tollway and Texas Heritage Parkway for a new master-planned community. The property is in unincorporated Fort Bend County near Fulshear.

Now known as Heritage Bend, the development is planned for more than 7,000 homes from eight builders.

Hines also plans to extend Texas Heritage Parkway south through the property from the Westpark Tollway toward Winner-Foster Road.

The extension is significant because major roads do more than serve the neighborhoods being built alongside them. They also provide access to previously undeveloped property, creating new connections as surrounding areas grow.

The Westpark Tollway itself is also being extended west through Fulshear. The first two-mile section opened earlier this year, with the larger project adding two toll lanes in each direction along FM 1093.

× Expand Hines A ma of Heritage Bend near Fulshear.

Commercial development following residential growth

The residential expansion is also attracting major retailers and other commercial development.

Home Depot is planning an approximately 134,000-square-foot store near FM 1093 and FM 1463.

The Fulshear City Council voted 5-2 on Aug. 4 to reject a proposed Chapter 380 economic development incentive agreement with Home Depot after the retailer declined the city's request for a traffic impact analysis.

The council's decision rejected the incentive package, not the proposed store. Home Depot can still move forward with the development.

Under the rejected proposal, Home Depot would have received a grant equal to 25% of the city's 1% sales tax generated by the store for up to five years. The incentive was capped at $2 million, although city staff estimated the actual amount would have been closer to $500,000.

The proposed store represents an investment of more than $38 million, including the cost of purchasing the land.

Documents prepared for the proposed agreement also show how infrastructure built for earlier development can support the next round of construction.

City records say the municipal utility district serving the Home Depot property has already constructed sufficient water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure for the site.

The dispute over the incentive agreement was not about whether council members wanted Home Depot in Fulshear. Mayor Pro Tem Sarah Johnson made that distinction during the Aug. 4 meeting.

"We do want Home Depot in Fulshear," Johnson said.

Roads and utilities offer clues to what comes next

Individual development announcements can make Fulshear's growth appear disconnected — a subdivision in one location, a shopping center somewhere else and thousands of homes planned farther down the road.

The infrastructure shows how some of those pieces are becoming connected.

Fulshear Central includes a new road connection from FM 1093 toward McKinnon Road. Belmont Estates agreements anticipate another future connection toward Texas Heritage Parkway. Hines plans to extend Texas Heritage Parkway through Heritage Bend as more than 7,000 homes are developed nearby.

Water and sewer infrastructure is also being expanded to serve development before all of the homes and businesses it may ultimately support are built.

Fulshear's investment extends well beyond individual developer agreements. The city's preliminary five-year capital improvement plan presented in 2025 identified nearly $413 million in projects through 2030, reflecting the scale of infrastructure demands accompanying the city's rapid growth.

Groff's observation in 2024 and McCoy's comments two years later frame the challenge facing one of the nation's fastest-growing cities: attracting development is only part of the equation. Roads, water, sewer and other public infrastructure have to keep pace with it.

For residents trying to understand where the next wave of Fulshear-area growth is headed, some of the strongest clues are already visible in the roads being planned and the infrastructure being put into the ground.