Fulshear's $6.8M Primrose Park Expansion Brings Youth Baseball Fields, New Facilities

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Fulshear will break ground on a $6.8 million expansion of Primrose Park that includes four youth baseball fields and related amenities.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7603 Patterson Road.

Construction on Phase II is expected to begin in February and will add baseball fields, a restroom and concession building, sports lighting, parking facilities and detention areas to the park.

The project builds on Phase I, completed in 2021, which featured a quarter-mile walking trail and parking area.

City officials invite residents and media to attend the ceremony to learn more about the $6,834,288 project, which includes both design and construction costs.