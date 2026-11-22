FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A major expansion of Primrose Park is expected to begin in December after Fulshear City Council approved a $7.6 million construction contract for an amphitheater, playground, educational garden and walking trail around an expanded pond.

The council awarded the contract to Crain Group on Nov. 17. Construction at the park, located at 7622 Dixon Road, is expected to take about nine months.

The project has a $10.5 million budget funded by a parks bond approved by voters in May 2025. With the construction contract coming in below budget, city officials are considering restoring amenities previously removed to control costs.

David Licon, Fulshear's assistant director of Public Works – Capital, said the lower construction cost creates an opportunity to add improvements.

“There's a lot of things that we can now put back in,” Licon said.

Possibilities include a larger amphitheater, audio and visual equipment, another restroom near the educational garden and an aerator for the pond. None of those additions has been finalized.

Council member wants Parks and Recreation Commission involved

Council Member Kimberly Bow welcomed the opportunity to restore amenities to the project but urged city staff to consult the Parks and Recreation Commission before deciding which improvements should receive priority.

“Let's work with Parks and Rec to make sure that those add alternates that we get added back in are ranked,” Bow said. “Let's make sure we have their buy-in when we decide what's next on the list there.”

The city received nine construction proposals ranging from approximately $7.56 million to $10.84 million.

City staff recommended Crain Group based on price, construction schedule, experience and previous municipal projects.

The contract calls for construction to be completed within 270 days, putting the anticipated completion around September 2027 if work begins in December as planned.

The roughly $2.9 million difference between the construction contract and overall project budget is not necessarily savings. Other project expenses and any additional amenities will affect the final cost.

New amenities planned for Primrose Park

Phase III will expand the park's recreational offerings with several major additions:

An outdoor amphitheater with raised lawn seating for performances and community events.

A playground and educational garden.

A restroom and concession facility similar to one constructed during Phase II.

An expanded detention pond converted into a permanent water feature.

A concrete walking path surrounding the pond.

The improvements are part of Fulshear's Parks and Pathways Master Plan, which calls for additional recreational facilities as the city's population grows.

Historic pavilion will find a new home

The construction contract also includes relocating and restoring an existing city-owned pavilion from the former City Hall property.

Matthew Riley, a Fulshear project manager, explained that the contract includes “the reassembly and fixing up of the existing city-owned pavilion” from the old City Hall property.

The structure will be relocated to the park's educational garden, where it will be refurbished and incorporated into the new recreational area.

The contract includes approximately $61,400 for relocating and reassembling the structure, including foundation work, protective coating and painting.

Council members praised the decision to preserve and repurpose the structure rather than discard it.

Council also approves $400,000 for baseball improvements

In a separate action during the same Nov. 17 meeting, City Council approved transferring $400,000 to Primrose Park Phase II to fund batting cages and a bullpen at the park's baseball facilities.

The funding was included in Ordinance 2026-1559, a budget amendment approved by council before its vote on the Phase III construction contract.

The $400,000 will come from money previously allocated to an FM 1093 waterline project that is no longer needed for that purpose.

The baseball improvements are separate from the $7.6 million Phase III construction contract.

During discussion of the Phase III project, council members asked whether some of the money remaining in that project's budget could also be used for baseball facilities.

City staff explained that bond counsel had advised against using Phase III bond proceeds for improvements associated with Phase II.

However, because council had already approved the separate $400,000 budget transfer, funding for the batting cages and bullpen was addressed without drawing from the Phase III construction budget.

The two approvals will advance recreational improvements at Primrose Park, with Phase III construction expected to begin in December.

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