Fulshear Police Officers Remove Little Alligator from Community Pool

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two Fulshear police officers responded to an unusual call Saturday afternoon when residents reported an alligator taking shelter under pool slide stairs that were located inside the pool.

Officers Marissa Parrish and Bobby Stewart were dispatched to The Landing, a large amenity complex in the Cross Creek Ranch master-planned community. Police dubbed the reptile "The Cross Creek Creeper."

The alligator had positioned itself underneath the stairs leading to a pool slide at the facility, which features a clubhouse, resort-style pool, splash pad, play structures and sports courts.

Officer Parrish removed a plexiglass panel to access the reptile.

"Officer Parrish didn't hesitate—shoes and socks off, toolkit in hand, plexiglass panel removed like a pro, and out pops our little stowaway," a Fulshear PD Facebook post said. "She pulled him out just far enough for Officer Stewart to make the ultimate catch with the pole."

Fulshear PD Officers Marissa Parrish with help from Officer Bobby Stewart removed a small alligator from a Cross Creek Ranch pool on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

The Fulshear Police Department shared details of the rescue on social media, noting that officers regularly handle unexpected situations beyond typical traffic stops and disturbances.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the alligator was successfully relocated away from the residential area.

In nearby Simonton, a resident also had to move a couple of gators out of the way yesterday so that traffic could pass. Video of that event can be see here.