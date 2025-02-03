Fulshear Police Officers Receive Life Saving Award for Heroic Child Rescue from House Fire

FULSHEAR, Texas - Three Fulshear police officers received Life Saving Awards at last week's City Council meeting for rescuing a toddler from a burning home in November.

Sgt. Brandon Moseley, Officer Connor Caskey and Officer Deven Banitt responded to a house fire in the Polo Ranch subdivision at about 9:15 a.m. Nov. 6, 2024. They found two teenagers who had escaped through a window.

After learning a 3-year-old remained inside, the officers searched the exterior while firefighters worked inside.

"When they reached one room filled with thick, acrid black smoke, they heard the faint whimper of the child," according to a statement from the Fulshear P.D.

"Without hesitation, Sergeant Moseley climbed through the broken window and quickly located the unconscious child," the statement said. Moseley passed the child to Caskey, who transferred the toddler to Banitt.

The child was airlifted to Houston Medical Center and recovered after two lung surgeries due to smoke inhalation.

"Their bravery and quick response undoubtedly saved this child's life," the department stated. "Their exceptional actions reflect the core values of the Fulshear Police Department, and we commend them for their dedication to protecting our community."

