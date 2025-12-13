Fulshear Police Investigate String of Vehicle Burglaries; Suspects Flee After High-Speed Chase

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle entries that occur during the overnight hours near Primrose Valley Lane and Texas Heritage Parkway, as well as in the Camber Ridge Apartments area.

Surveillance Video Captures Three Juvenile Suspects

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near Primrose Valley Lane and Texas Heritage Parkway. Surveillance video showed three suspects believed to be juveniles, wearing dark clothing, checking for unlocked vehicles and committing at least one burglary.

While officers were investigating, additional reports came in that subjects matching the description were pulling on vehicle door handles in the Camber Ridge Apartments area.

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Houston; Suspects Escape on Foot

During the follow-up investigation, officers located a vehicle believed to be connected to the incidents. When officers attempted contact, the suspects fled, leading officers into Houston. After the pursuit ended, the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

"Despite the efforts of our officers and assisting Houston-area agencies, the suspects got away," the department said in a social media post.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Keys Left Inside

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from a Fulshear residence where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify and locate all involved suspects and any additional victims.

Police Urge Residents to Lock Vehicles, Remove Valuables

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles every time, even in driveways or apartment parking lots, and never leave keys or key fobs inside. Residents should also remove valuables or keep them out of sight, including purses, wallets, firearms, cash, electronics and garage door openers.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is asked to call 911 immediately. For past incidents, contact Fulshear Police at 281-346-2202. Residents with doorbell or security camera footage are asked to save it and be prepared to share it with investigators.