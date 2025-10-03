Fulshear Police Department offers free safe exchange zone for internet transactions

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — In a time when the internet has become a place where people find buyers for their used items, the Fulshear Police Department is reminding the public that it has created a safe place to exchange goods for money with complete strangers.

The department's lobby and exterior parking lot are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week without an appointment for people buying or selling items through online platforms.

"Already, numerous transactions have taken place without incident, giving both buyers and sellers peace of mind," the department said in a social media post.

The areas are monitored by security cameras inside and outside the building. Fulshear police officers may also be available to stand by during transactions.

The initiative is part of Project Safe Place, designed to reduce the risk of fraud or violence during in-person exchanges arranged through online marketplaces.

The Fulshear Police Department is located at 6639 W Cross Creek Bend Lane in Fulshear.