Fulshear Police Arrest Suspected DUI Driver After Low-Speed Chase in Cross Creek Ranch

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) – A suspected impaired driver was arrested Sunday night after leading Fulshear police on a low-speed chase through the Cross Creek Ranch neighborhood.

"Officers attempted to stop a vehicle after observing what appeared to be an intoxicated driver," Fulshear police said in a Facebook post. "The driver turned in front of an officer, struck a curb, and continued at approximately 15-20 mph."

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over, leading to the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed, disabling the vehicle, and the driver was safely apprehended.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and evading arrest.