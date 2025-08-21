Fulshear police arrest man for attempting to cash stolen check at local bank

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to cash a stolen check at First Financial Bank.

Officers responded to the bank at 29818 FM 1093 around 3:20 p.m. after staff reported a suspicious customer trying to open an account with a check that had been reported stolen.

Police identified the suspect as Kendrick Chandler. Bank employees told officers Chandler had presented a check that appeared in their system as stolen. After confirming with the rightful account holder that the check was taken without permission, officers detained Chandler.

"During a search, officers located two methamphetamine pipes, multiple checks not belonging to Chandler, and several debit/credit cards under different names," the Fulshear Police said. "Chandler later admitted in an interview that he knew the checks were stolen and was attempting to profit from them."

Chandler was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.