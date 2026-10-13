Fulshear City Council appoints David Gott as interim police chief

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News)—The Fulshear City Council unanimously approved the appointment of David Gott as interim police chief Tuesday, selecting a law enforcement veteran with more than 40 years of experience who has previously guided another police department through a leadership transition.

Gott will lead the department while Fulshear searches for a permanent replacement for Kenny Seymour, who was fired Sept. 15. City Manager Zach Goodlander expects the search to take three to six months.

The council approved Gott's appointment during a special meeting that lasted approximately eight minutes.

Goodlander said city officials reviewed recommendations from several placement firms and interviewed multiple candidates before selecting Gott. The process included input from human resources and members of the police department.

"We came to the conclusion that David Gott is the best choice, and that's why he's here today," Goodlander told council members.

Over 40 years of law enforcement experience

Gott has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years. In 1980, he joined the Houston Police Department, working his way up the ranks to captain. During his Houston Police days, Gott served in various areas of the department, including homicide, internal affairs and tactical operations.

In 2013, Gott joined the Hedwig Village Police Department, serving as chief until November 2024, when he retired.

Following his retirement, Gott returned to law enforcement in 2025 to serve as interim police chief in Brenham. Goodlander said Gott served there for approximately five months while the city underwent its own leadership changes.

"His experience includes both large-agency law enforcement operations and executive leadership of municipal police departments, as well as prior experience serving in an interim chief capacity," Goodlander said in his memo recommending the appointment.

Gott said he was excited about joining the Fulshear Police Department and intends to maintain the department's existing standards.

"I think this is going to be a really good fit for me," Gott said. "I think it's a great city."

Gott also told council members he has followed the Fulshear Police Department's development for years and was impressed by the commitment of employees he met during the selection process.

"I know all the people that I met the other day just seemed very committed to this city, to this police department," Gott said. "My focus will be on maintaining this police department, keeping it at the high quality that it is."

He said his priority will be ensuring that residents, businesses and visitors continue receiving the highest quality police services possible.

Search for permanent chief expected to take months

Goodlander said Gott will provide continuity of leadership, oversee daily operations and work with existing police personnel while helping the city identify its next permanent chief.

"David will provide sort of a bridge into the future for us in our police department," Goodlander said.

Goodlander also indicated that he does not believe Gott is interested in becoming the permanent chief himself.

Gott's first day as interim chief was set for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Follows Kenny Seymour as chief

Gott takes over for Kenny Seymour, whom the city fired Sept. 15 after an independent investigation into allegations that he violated multiple city policies.

Seymour was appointed chief in August 2011 and had been on paid administrative leave before his termination.

Also Read: Fulshear City Council Fire Police Cheif Kenny Seymour