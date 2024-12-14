Fulshear Man Charged with Attempted Murder - Accused of Setting House on Fire with Children Inside

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Fulshear man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to his home while his children were inside, Fulshear police said.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, was jailed Thursday on $2.25 million bond following his release from the hospital, where he was treated for extensive injuries from the Nov. 6 fire, according to Fulshear Police.

"Due to the suspect's extensive injuries sustained during the incident, Pulgar was released December 12, 2024, after an extended stay in the hospital," the Fushear Police Deparatment said in a press release.

Police said Pulgar intentionally set fire to his residence in the Polo Ranch Community. Two children escaped with minor injuries, but a 3-year-old remained trapped inside the burning home.

Fulshear police officers who responded to the scene heard faint sounds coming from inside and entered through a bedroom window to rescue the child, who was suffering from severe smoke inhalation. The toddler was airlifted to a hospital and has since been released, police said.

Judge Argie Brame of the 434th Associate District Court set bond at $750,000 for each attempted murder charge.

The fire caused significant damage to the home at 31619 Eldorado Lane, according to Fulshear police.