Fulshear International Yoga Day 2025: Mayor McCoy Leads Celebration

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear hosted its International Yoga Day celebration Saturday, bringing together residents three days before the official June 21 observance to focus on community wellness and unity.

The United Nations established International Day of Yoga in 2014 as an annual June 21 observance to globally promote the ancient Indian practice. The UN adopted the day after recognizing yoga's proven benefits for physical and mental well-being, making worldwide promotion of the wellness practice a priority as communities integrate yoga into health initiatives.

The Fulshear event organizer, Pradeep Sharma, emphasized yoga's role in addressing modern wellness challenges.

"Yoga brings physical and mental benefits," Sharma said. "The world is suffering from loneliness or stress and yoga definitely helps with that."

Mayor Don McCoy addressed participants at the early celebration, emphasizing this year's theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as residents gathered for yoga activities in the growing Houston-area suburb.

"In our ever-connected world, yoga stands as a beautiful reminder of harmony between mind, body and planet," McCoy said. "What better place to celebrate that than here in our growing, vibrant city?"

Fulshear Yoga Day Coincides with Multiple National Observances

The Fulshear International Yoga Day celebration coincided with several national observances Saturday, including National Flag Day, the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, World Blood Donor Day and International Bath Day.

McCoy used the occasion to highlight community unity themes, telling participants they are "united under the red, white and blue — an emblem of freedom, resilience and shared purpose."

The mayor also recognized military service members during the Army birthday observance, thanking soldiers "past and present" for their "service, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to our country."