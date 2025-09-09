Fulshear Simonton Fire Department Promotes 16 to Engineer in Inaugural Process

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department completed its first-ever engineer promotional process, promoting 16 firefighters to the rank of engineer after a competitive two-day examination.

Twenty-eight firefighters participated in written exams and hands-on skills assessments June 24-25. The rigorous testing marked a significant milestone for the department as it continues expanding to serve the growing community.

"We're incredibly proud of all 28 candidates who stepped up to take part in this historic process," said Doug Boeker, fire chief of the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department. "The promotion of these 16 Engineers marks a new chapter in our department's future as we continue to expand and meet the needs of our growing community."

Test proctors from the San Marcos Fire Department and other regional departments assisted with the evaluation process, ensuring fair and challenging assessments for all participants.

The 12 remaining candidates who completed the process successfully will be placed on an eligibility list for future engineer positions. The department expects to need additional engineers as new stations in the Jordan Ranch and Bella Terra communities are completed within the next 18-24 months.

"This was more than a promotional process—it was an investment in our people and our future," Boeker said. "We look forward to seeing these new Engineers step into their roles and continuing to serve our citizens with pride and professionalism."

The promotions reflect the department's commitment to professional development and operational readiness as it prepares for continued growth in the Fulshear area.