Fulshear Eyes $35 Million Investment for Fiscal Year 2025-26 Capital Improvements

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear officials are considering $35.46 million in capital improvement projects for fiscal year 2025-26 as the Fort Bend County city continues rapid growth.

City staff presented a preliminary draft of the five-year capital improvement plan at a May 20 meeting, allowing City Council members to provide input on the proposal. The plan outlines nearly $413 million in total projects through 2030.

× Expand The city of Fulshear capital improvement plan.

Project progress

Of 38 projects scheduled for fiscal year 2024-25, nine have been completed, including the FM 359 waterline extension, roadway condition assessment and water and wastewater master plan, said Tiffany Stodder, assistant director of public works.

"The elevated storage tank at the Pecan Knoll Water Plant has largely been completed since last year," Stodder said. "However, it couldn't be filled, tested, or brought fully online until the plant itself had progressed further into construction. By working closely with the project team, staff successfully utilized a temporary booster pump to bring the tank into service. It is now officially connected and supplying water to the system."

Fourteen additional projects remain in design phase while 10 are under construction.

Spending breakdown

The largest portion of next year's proposed budget — $13.08 million — would fund facilities, parks and technology projects. Fiscal year 2026-27 would see the largest spending at $125.41 million.

Finance Director Erin Tureau said proposed projects costs are preliminary and could increase due to inflation.

"All of these dollars are represented in 2025 so when these projects come due, these costs may change," Tureau said.

The project include:

Water improvements: McKinnon water plant, FM 1093 water line upgrades and a Supervisory and Control Data Acquisition system master plan and implementation.

Wastewater upgrades: Texana lift station expansion, Katy-Fulshear lift station and SCADA master plan.

Transportation: Citywide flashing beacon installation and sidewalk gap program.

Drainage: Eastside Tributary Drainage improvements construction.

Parks and facilities: Primrose Park Phase 3, park land acquisition and trails master plan study.

Additional projects — such as construction of a public works facility and the McKinnon water plant — are being considered if funding allows and timing permits, Tureau said.

The plan reflects Fulshear's efforts to keep pace with infrastructure demands as the Houston-area suburb experiences continued residential and commercial development.