Fulshear enacts new scooter and e-bike ordinance with fines up to $500 after increase in accidents

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear has enacted an ordinance regulating where scooters, e-bikes and similar devices can be used on city streets and sidewalks after the city reported an increase in accidents involving the small vehicles.

"The City of Fulshear has enacted a new ordinance to address the growing number of scooter and sidewalk-related accidents and to improve safety for everyone in our community, especially children," the Fulshear Police Department said in a statement.

Roadway and crossing restrictions

The new law prohibits riders from traveling on roadways except when crossing at a crosswalk or where no sidewalk exists, according to the police department. In those cases, state traffic laws apply.

Riders must stop completely before crossing any street and may proceed only when safe, police said. They have the same rights and responsibilities as pedestrians while crossing.

The law also bans grabbing onto or being pulled by moving vehicles. Penalties and parental responsibility

Parents of children younger than 15 are responsible for ensuring compliance. Violations may result in fines up to $500, with each day or incident counting as a separate offense.

The ordinance applies to motorized and non-motorized vehicles such as scooters, e-bikes, skateboards, hoverboards and similar devices. The city is asking parents to discuss the rules with their children.