Fulshear Election Results

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear voters overwhelmingly approved two parks bonds totaling $13.5 million and elected council members for districts 1, 4 and 5 with the six candidate at-large council race needing a runoff to decide the between Cameron Miller who earned 49% of the vote to E. Brown Otu's 19%.

Council District Races

Running unopposed, Sarah Johnson won re-election to the District 1 City of Fulshear City Council seat with 306 of the vote.

The District 4 seat was a three way race and was won by Richard Russell with 58% of the vote.

Abhi Utturkar, running unopposed for the District 5 seat, won re-election with 63 votes.

Parks Bonds

Proposition A passed with 66% of the vote. It provides $10.75 million to fund Phase III of Primrose Park development. The plan includes construction of an amphitheater for community events, additional walking trails, expanded parking facilities, and various public-use enhancements. The project represents the final phase in the park's master plan.

Proposition B passed with 67% of the vote and provides $2.75 million for future parkland acquisition. City officials say this funding allows Fulshear to purchase strategic parcels for future park development in line with the city's 2022 Parks and Pathways Master Plan, addressing the current parkland deficit. According to city assessments, Fulshear currently maintains only 55 acres of parkland, placing it behind comparable Texas cities of similar size.