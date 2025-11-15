Fulshear detective locates suspect wanted on three child pornography felony warrants

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A man wanted on three felony warrants for possession of child pornography/sexual exploitation of a child was arrested Friday in Fulshear after a two-day search, police said.

Jack Arden Floyd was taken into custody without incident Friday morning by Fulshear Detective Looney and transported to the Fort Bend County Jail, according to the Fulshear Police Department.

Detective Looney was notified by the Stephenville Police Department that Floyd was believed to be fleeing to the Fulshear area.

As of Saturday morning, Floyd remained in the Fort Bend County Jail.