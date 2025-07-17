Fulshear Council City Council Approves Food Truck Court with Conditions

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fulshear city council approved a special use permit for a downtown food truck park Tuesday night, requiring developers to install an 8-foot fence and secure shared parking agreements with nearby businesses.

Council member at-large Jason Knape made the motion for approval, emphasizing the need for adequate buffering between the food truck park and residential properties to the south.

Innovative Design Sets Project Apart from Traditional Food Truck Parks

The project will feature multiple food trucks connected to electrical, sewer and water systems to eliminate generator noise and waste concerns. Some trucks will be permanent while others will be "itinerant," according to planning director Josh Brothers.

"What you see here is not your typical food truck park," Brothers said. "It is more of a dining restaurant, but instead of the kitchen inside serving the guests, it's done by the food trucks themselves."

× Expand City of Fulshear City of Fulshear planning director Josh Brothers briefs City Council on the food truck court proposal.

Parking Solutions Address Downtown Fulshear Space Concerns

The approved project will provide 10 parking spaces, five fewer than would be required for a traditional sit-down restaurant of the same size. The shortfall will be addressed through shared parking agreements with other downtown property owners.

The development meets all other city ordinances for restaurants, including setbacks, landscaping, lighting and signage requirements. The business will operate until 10 p.m. and may feature live music.

The city plans to add parallel parking on numbered streets from First through Fifth, along with Harris and Wallace streets, which could provide additional parking for downtown businesses.

Mayor Excited About Downtown Revitalization Milestone

"The new food truck court is an exciting addition to downtown Fulshear and marks the beginning of a vibrant new chapter for our city," said Mayor Don McCoy. "This is the first of what we hope will be many unique destinations that bring people together and breathe new life into our historic downtown."

The plan passed with no opposition.

"As we begin the process of revitalizing this area—starting with transforming Harris Street into a walkable, community-friendly space—we're committed to building a downtown that reflects the heart and spirit of Fulshear," McCoy said.