Fulshear considers tougher e-bike rules, including possible ban

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear City Council is weighing tougher safety rules for electric bikes and scooters following two fatal crashes involving children in the Katy area, with proposals ranging from mandatory helmets to a possible ban on certain devices.

The discussion gained momentum during an Oct. 20 council meeting, where several students urged elected officials to adopt a “No Helmet, No Ride” ordinance. Council members discussed several options but did not adopt new regulations.

Among the speakers was a Katy ISD Shafer Elementary School third-grader who questioned why people protect their expensive cellphones with cases but allow children to ride without protecting their brains.

“The next time you go on your bike, scooter, skateboard, or anything with wheels, don't treat your brain worse than your phone,” the boy said.

Mayor Don McCoy was impressed.

“Well done. Treat your brain like your cell phone. That's what stands out to me,” McCoy responded.

The students' appeals came after two fatal crashes involving young riders in the Katy area.

Covering Katy previously reported the death of an 11-year-old Tays Junior High School student struck while riding an electric scooter in September and a 15-year-old boy killed in an electric bicycle crash on Woods Road near Tamarron Parkway in October.

Neither crash occurred within Fulshear city limits, but the deaths have intensified concerns about the safety of young riders.

Students urge stronger protections

Several students told council members that helmets should become as routine as seat belts.

One student suggested partnering with bicycle shops and other businesses to make helmets more accessible rather than relying exclusively on fines.

“The objective is not to make people stop cycling,” the student said. “We want more people cycling, less head injuries, and a city where protecting yourself is completely natural.”

Another student, Advika Pathak, emphasized that riders cannot control every danger they encounter.

“You can't control everything around you, but you can take steps to protect yourself,” she said.

The students' requests focused primarily on helmets, but council's discussion extended to nighttime riding restrictions, lighting requirements, safety training, identification placards and potentially prohibiting certain electric bikes and scooters.

× 1 of 3 Expand City of Fulshear Advika Pathak speaks to the Fulshear City Council. × 2 of 3 Expand City of Fulshear Local students urged Fulshear City Council to require helmets for young bike and scooter riders during its Oct. 20, 2026, meeting. × 3 of 3 Expand City of Fulshear Local students urged Fulshear City Council to require helmets for young bike and scooter riders during its Oct. 20, 2026, meeting. Prev Next

Fulshear already regulates electric bikes and scooters

Fulshear adopted Ordinance No. 2025-1511 on Oct. 7, 2025, establishing safety requirements for covered electric bikes, scooters and other devices. The ordinance requires covered riders to use sidewalks when available, stop before crossing streets and refrain from attaching their devices to moving vehicles. Parents are responsible for ensuring compliance by children younger than 15. Violations can result in fines of up to $500.

However, the ordinance does not establish a general mandatory helmet requirement. City records show Fulshear has spent the past year emphasizing education, including school outreach, social media campaigns, utility bill inserts and materials developed with the city's Youth Advisory Commission.

Despite those efforts, concerns have continued.

A July 21 City Council agenda report stated that the Fulshear Police Department had issued only one citation under the ordinance since its adoption. That report also noted that council had previously discussed helmets, speed limits, penalties and sidewalk restrictions before emphasizing education.

Council considers a possible ban

During the Oct. 20 meeting, Council Member Randy Connor proposed establishing a task force involving police, parents, residents and school representatives to evaluate additional safety measures. Council Member Richard Russell raised the possibility of banning certain electric bikes and scooters, while other council members questioned whether such restrictions would be practical to enforce.

The discussion highlighted challenges police face when determining a rider's age, distinguishing among different types of electric devices and attempting to stop children who violate traffic rules.

Council members also considered whether identification placards could help officers identify riders and whether nighttime restrictions or additional safety equipment would reduce dangerous behavior. Any new regulations would have to account for applicable state law.

Although council members expressed support for additional safety measures, they did not approve a ban or adopt a new helmet requirement.

Public meeting scheduled

Council reached a consensus Oct. 20 to pursue a safety task force, gather public input and have a proposed helmet ordinance prepared for consideration.

A mandatory helmet proposal could come before council as early as Nov. 17, although no final action has been taken.

Residents will also have an opportunity to discuss the issue during an electric-vehicle safety town hall scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road. The meeting is expected to address helmet requirements, parental responsibilities and possible additional restrictions.

For City Council, the challenge is determining which measures would make young riders safer while establishing rules police can realistically enforce.

For the students who addressed council, the message was considerably simpler: No helmet, no ride.