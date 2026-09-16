Fulshear City Council fires Police Chief Kenny Seymour after misconduct investigation

FULSHEAR, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Fulshear City Council unanimously fired longtime Police Chief Kenny Seymour Tuesday night following an independent investigation into allegations that he violated multiple city policies.

Seymour, who was appointed Fulshear police chief on Aug. 26, 2011, had been on paid administrative leave since late August. He attended the Sept. 15 meeting with his attorney as council publicly considered his employment.

The city-hired investigator told council that documentary evidence supported findings of misconduct involving Seymour's relationship with a subordinate, financial transactions, untruthfulness and deception, according to KTRK-TV's report on the council meeting.

The city's Sept. 15 agenda packet gave little indication of the allegations before the meeting. The staff memo said only that council would consider Seymour's employment “following a completed administrative investigation into the Chief of Police.” No investigative report was attached and the meeting video had not been yet been published on the city's website at the time this article was published.

Investigator cites relationship, spending and deception

KTRK reported that the investigator said the inquiry began with an anonymous letter and that many of the allegations were also detailed in Seymour's divorce records. The station reported that Seymour acknowledged in those court records that he had a sexual relationship with a Fulshear Police Department captain who has since resigned.

According to the report on the investigator's presentation, Seymour spent money on the captain, including plane tickets, trips to Galveston and Fredericksburg, flowers and a refrigerator. The investigator sustained findings of untruthfulness and deception and found that Seymour violated policies involving financial conflicts with a subordinate and failed to disclose the relationship.

The investigator also alleged that Seymour discussed the investigation with department employees while it was underway despite being ordered not to do so.

FOX 26's report on the council meeting said the investigator described the documentary evidence as “overwhelming” to sustain the misconduct charges.

Former captain challenged investigation weeks earlier

Questions about how the investigation was being conducted had surfaced publicly nearly a month before Seymour's firing. Lindsay Miller, who served as a Fulshear police captain until her July 6 resignation, appeared before City Council on Aug. 18 and questioned the city's handling of the administrative investigation. Miller said she had worked for Fulshear for approximately 16½ years.

“I resigned because I had lost confidence in the integrity, fairness, and competence of the administrative process,” Miller told council.

Miller said city officials repeatedly told her she was being interviewed as a witness but that her subsequent treatment did not match that description.

“I was told several times that I was being interviewed as a witness to the investigation,” Miller said. “Yet after I resigned, I was sent orders threatening termination for insubordination and a misconduct notification to TCOLE if I did not participate.”

TCOLE is the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the state agency that licenses and regulates peace officers in Texas.

Miller said her separation paperwork subsequently stated that she also was subject to an active administrative investigation.

“If I was a witness, why was I threatened with discipline?” Miller asked. “If the city considered me a subject, why was I not treated as one?”

She also accused city officials of improperly interpreting and applying policies during the investigation.

“Policy should not be selectively quoted or broadened to support a predetermined conclusion,” Miller said.

Miller asked council to conduct a formal independent review of how the investigation was initiated and conducted.

“Ask for the documents,” Miller said. “Compare what you are told against the actual policies and records, and continue asking questions until the inconsistencies are resolved.”

Her comments establish that concerns about the investigative process were raised publicly weeks before Seymour's attorney challenged the investigation during the Sept. 15 proceeding.

× Expand City of Fulshear Former Fulshear Police Capt. Lindsay Miller speaks during the public comment portion of the Fulshear City Council meeting on Aug. 18, 2026. Miller raised concerns about the city’s handling of an administrative investigation.

Seymour requested public proceeding

Personnel matters involving the employment, discipline or dismissal of a public employee can ordinarily be deliberated by a Texas governmental body in executive session, outside public view. State law, however, provides that the closed-meeting exception does not apply when the officer or employee who is the subject of the hearing requests that it be conducted publicly. Seymour reportedly did just that.

KTRK reported that Seymour had the option of having the matter considered in closed session but requested a public proceeding. As a result, the investigator's findings and Seymour's defense were presented publicly.

Seymour was represented by attorney Larry McDougal Jr.

KHOU 11's report on Seymour's firing said McDougal argued the investigation was flawed and that much of the case resulted from misunderstandings. He also argued that the investigator had not considered the city's complete policies.

That argument echoed concerns Miller had raised publicly Aug. 18 when she told council that city policies had been improperly interpreted and applied.

After council's decision, McDougal told KTRK that he and Seymour disagreed with the decision and would review what legal options might be available.

Connor says decision is not reflection on police officers

Before the vote, District 5 Council Member Randy Connor emphasized that the action against Seymour should not be viewed as criticism of Fulshear's police officers.

“Trustworthiness is the cornerstone of government at every level,” Connor said, according to FOX 26. “When that trust placed in our elected and appointed officials is violated, the credibility of government is diminished, and in some cases lost altogether.”

Connor said the decision was “not a reflection of the many outstanding men and women of the Fulshear Police Department.”

“Our officers deserve strong leadership,” Connor said. “Our residents deserve confidence and the integrity of their police department. And our community deserves a police chief who understands that leadership begins with trust, accountability, and personal integrity.”

Council then voted unanimously to relieve Seymour of his duties.

City Manager Zach Goodlander and Fulshear Police Department leadership have been carrying out the chief's duties.

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