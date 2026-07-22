Fulshear City Council explores tougher e-bike regulations amid growing safety concerns

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy) — Fulshear city leaders are exploring whether additional regulations are needed for electric bicycles and similar motorized devices after police and residents raised concerns about riders traveling at high speeds on sidewalks, trails and neighborhood streets.

The City Council had an extensive discussion on the issue during its Tuesday, July 21 meeting but took no formal action, instead directing city staff to research what authority Texas law gives municipalities to regulate e-bikes and return with recommendations for possible ordinance changes.

Police Chief Kenny Seymour told council the department has received numerous complaints involving electric bicycles and scooters and has responded to approximately 15 calls for service. He said officers have encountered unsafe riding behavior involving both children and adults.

"We've had officers involved in collisions with them. We've had a city employee involved in a collision. So it's a problem."

Councilmember Sarah Johnson said the city must strike a balance between encouraging outdoor recreation and protecting public safety.

"A collision with a pedestrian and somebody on an e-bike at 28 miles per hour could create significant injury for both parties involved," Johnson said. "And that's what we need to consider. Is this appropriate to be on our sidewalks? Do we want to age-restrict them? Perhaps have helmet laws."

Enforcement presents challenges

Seymour said enforcing existing laws has been difficult because riders frequently leave before officers arrive, and many complaints occur on privately owned streets and trails where the city's authority is limited.

"Of the 15 calls for service, probably about eight of them were — by the time we get there, we can't find them," Seymour said. "We couldn't issue citations because they were on private property."

Council members discussed several possible approaches, including age restrictions, helmet requirements, operating rules for sidewalks and trails, and agreements with homeowners associations that could expand enforcement authority onto privately owned streets.

They also questioned whether higher-speed electric bicycles should be treated differently than traditional bicycles because of the increased risk they may pose to pedestrians.

State law limits local authority

Texas law distinguishes between electric bicycles, motor-assisted scooters, mopeds and other motorized devices, meaning the city's authority varies depending on the type of vehicle. State law generally does not allow municipalities to prohibit electric bicycles where traditional bicycles are permitted, but it was recommended that additional legal research be conducted before considering any ordinance changes.

Council directed staff to review how other Texas communities have addressed similar concerns and identify options that would comply with state law.

Johnson said she does not favor unnecessarily restrictive regulations but believes additional safeguards deserve consideration.

"I don't think we should restrict them that much, but we also need to look after the safety of not only those riding the bikes but also pedestrians and motorists," Johnson said. "I've had several near-misses myself. I've almost hit someone coming out on an e-bike."

No timetable was established for staff to return with recommendations, but council members indicated the issue is likely to come back for additional discussion after staff completes its legal research.

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